Seiko has just unveiled the Presage Collection inspired by the Crown Chronograph first introduced in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympics. At launch, the series will consist of two 41mm stainless steel stunners: one that keeps things simple, the other a bit more splashy due to the 24-hour sub-dial, and an “open heart” dial window that shows off part of the automatic movement. Both are offered with dials in various colors, from black and brown to earth tones, each with a retro vibe reminiscent of the era. You'll also have your choice between a stainless steel bracelet or a nylon strap.