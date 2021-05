On May 7, Song Joong Ki took part in a phone interview with YTN Star about his hit drama “Vincenzo.”. Song Joong Ki shared, “I made my debut at an older age, but I luckily received lots of work opportunities and only had a short period of obscurity. I especially felt the pressure to do well when given an opportunity because I started out late. ‘Vincenzo’ was my first project that broke free from that pressure. Because dramas are filmed under a tight schedule, there is an impression that it’s tough. But ‘Vincenzo’ was a production that taught me that it’s possible to work joyfully on set without having a hard time. As we continued to film, I felt more at ease, and I was glad that I chose ‘Vincenzo.'”