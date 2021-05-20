newsbreak-logo
Man captured on camera during attempted robbery of 71-year-old woman in the Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
 9 hours ago

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) Surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department shows a man as he pushed an elderly woman to the ground in an attempted robbery last Friday in the Bronx, according to the New York Post.

The 71-year-old woman was standing on Boston Road near Fenton Avenue in the Laconia section of the borough around 7 p.m. when the suspect approached her with an unidentified object in hand as he demanded money from her, police said.

The suspect proceeded to push the woman to the ground, behind a parked car, as seen in the video below.

The victim cried for help, which led to the man bolting southbound on Boston Road.

The woman was transported to Montefiore Medical Center due to non-life-threatening injuries to her left knee, shoulder and wrist, per the Post.

Police described the man as sporting a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and purple and white sneakers when he was last seen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

