newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Recipe: Blackened Shrimp Quinoa

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 16 hours ago

Chef Nino from Rouses shows us a light and healthy dish using quinoa- an ancient grain with plenty of health benefits!. 2 cups quinoa, cooked according to directions on package and set aside. 1 pound large Louisiana shrimp, peeled and cleaned. 2 tablespoons Rouses Novello Unfiltered Olive Oil. 1 tablespoon...

www.fox10tv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
City
Theodore, AL
State
Louisiana State
City
Perdido, AL
Theodore, AL
Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quinoa#Food Drink#Cherry Tomatoes#Grape Tomatoes#Vegetable Oil#White Pepper#Black Pepper#Cajun#Saraland Loop Saraland#Al 36608 Lrb 251 Rrb#Al 36561#Thibodaux#The Air Force#Trinity College#Victory Baptist College#Rouses Markets#Adrenaline Seasoning#Southern#Creole#The Rouses Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Mobile, ALWPMI

Feeding the Gulf Coast food distribution and vaccine clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On May 22, Feeding the Gulf Coast along with Winn-Dixie and the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group will distribute food boxes including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products to include yogurt, milk and cheese; and meat to more than 1,000 individuals and families at Hank Aaron Stadium. Additionally, Winn-Dixie Pharmacy will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals interested in receiving a vaccine.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Bruschetta Napolitana over Zoodles

Chef Nino from Rouses has a dish that's more carb-conscious than your traditional bruschetta, because it's served over zoodles (zucchini noodles) instead of the bread you typically see. INGREDIENTS:. 1 pound Rouses Fresh Italian Sausage, removed from casing. 2 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil. 1 medium red onion, diced. 4 cloves...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Mobile, ALPosted by
Alabama Now

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Mobile, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Grilled Vegetable Ravioli Sauce

Chef Nino from Rouses makes a dish that's packed with veggies, and it uses Rouses pre-made ravioli to save you time and effort!. 2 packages Rouses (fresh) Big Ravioli (Mediterranean Eggplant or Butternut Squash), or your choice of the fresh stuffed pastas at Rouses) 1 jar Rouses Italian Pasta Sauce...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Carnival Sensation arrives in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is in Mobile this morning, and the crew will play a huge role in the efforts to resume cruises from U.S. ports. The City of Mobile is assisting in vaccinating the ship's crew against COVID-19. As cruise lines work toward resuming...
Alabama Statenewsnationnow.com

Alabama mom hospitalized with COVID-19 meets newborn son for first time

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — A 911 dispatcher hospitalized with COVID-19 at an Alabama hospital finally met her son 17 days after giving birth. Nurses at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital arranged for Dakota Vest-Wright to hold her son for the first time last Friday, two days before Mother’s Day.
California Statelagniappemobile

Take a trip to California with ‘Psychedelics’

With the exception of two years spent at Auburn University, Steve Centanni has spent his life in Mobile County while focusing on his two passions: music and the written word. As soon as he was issued his driver’s license, Centanni began to explore the local music scene in the early ‘90s. He filled his weekend with visits classic local venues such as the Four Strong Winds Coffee House, Vincent Van Go-Go’s and Culture Shock, all of which welcomed those who had yet to reach 18. After high school, Centanni traded Mobile for Auburn to complete his B.A. in English with an emphasis on general writing. While at Auburn, he had the honor of studying under the Pulitzer-winning poet Natasha Trethewey, who served as the nation’s Poet Laureate in 2012 and 2014. After receiving his diploma, Centanni quickly moved back to Mobile and completed the University of South Alabama’s graduate program with a M.Ed. Eventually, he was tapped by the nationally distributed Volume Entertainment Magazine to serve as the magazine’s managing editor/senior writer. His time with Volume allowed him to exercise his love for both music and writing. As Volume began to fade, Lagniappe recruited Centanni as their Music Writer and later their Music Editor, where he has remained for a little over a decade. As far as his involvement in the local music scene, Centanni organized Cess Fest at the Langan Park, which was a mini-festival focused on original local music in a time when original local music was veritably taboo in Downtown Mobile. For a short time, he brought original music to Downtown Mobile as the in-house promoter for the now deceased venue Cell Block. He managed local underground powerhouse Fry Cook, until the members parted ways. Centanni has lent his bass to bands such as Keychain Pistol and The F’n A-Holes, and he toured nationally as a member of Abstract Artimus & the Torture Children. Currently, he provides vocals for the garage blues rock outfit Johnny No. Ultimately, Centanni’s experience in the local music scene as both a participant and an observer has allowed him to witness the ever-changing persona of Mobile’s enigmatic music scene, which continues to leave him with more questions than answers.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Casserole

Chef Nino from Rouses says cabbage rolls are delicious, but making them can be time consuming and tedious! This casserole eliminates a lot of the work- making the process quicker and easier. INGREDIENTS:. 1 pound lean ground beef. ½ pound Conecuh Sausage, ground. 1 large white onion, finely chopped. 1...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Flank Steak Marinade for Fajitas

Serves 4-6 1 flank steak, or 4 ribeyes. ¼ cup tequila (optional) ¼ cup triple sec orange liqueur (optional) 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro (or to taste) 3 tablespoons Chef Nino’s Make It Mexican Seasoning Blend. HOW TO PREP:. Combine all ingredients except steak and mix well. Pour marinade over...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Italian Meatballs

These meatballs from Chef Nino are packed with Italian flavor, and they're anything but your typical dry meatball!. 1 teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste) 1 pound Rouses Pasta of choice, cooked according to package directions. HOW TO PREP:. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Combine all ingredients except pasta sauce and...