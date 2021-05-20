Lexington’s elected officials have gone too far on limiting public comment

I am tired of what passes as democracy these days in this town I love. Before COVID-19 forced our local government online, residents could attend planning and zoning meetings, committee meetings, task force meetings, and if we wanted, we could give input, share our concerns, even ask questions. Now we watch meetings online but can’t attend them. We can only speak at a total of four meetings each month (the two council work sessions and two council meetings), and to do so we have to sign up 27 or 30 hours ahead of time, a surprisingly effective barrier to actually giving public comment — at least for me. There is no publicly stated reason why — for over a year now — our elected officials have not made it easier to participate in giving online public comment and routine input. They’ve also now had months to get vaccinated. Continuing to meet online is a solution to a problem that should no longer exist, a solution that has itself become a problem.