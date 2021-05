Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving chose not to speak to the media and he’s once again been fined for that decision. Whenever Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is on the hardwood, he’s always going to let his play do the talking for him. He’s not one to mouth off. At the same time, he’s also been a bit camera-shy and has stayed away from his press conference responsibilities. This is having a negative impact on his checking account.