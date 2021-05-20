newsbreak-logo
Saint Landry Parish, LA

No wake zone ordered for St. Landry Parish waterways

Eunice News
 12 hours ago

Effective immediately, there will be a No Wake Zone in effect for all St. Landry Parish waterways until further notice as per an executive order by Parish President Jessie Bellard. Boaters traveling at high speed along waterways with higher than normal water levels could potentially cause damage to properties along the banks. The No Wake Zone executive order requires boaters to travel at idle…

