Group: Georgia can block internet firms from censoring views

By JEFF AMY
Times Union
 11 hours ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The leader of a conservative group told Georgia state lawmakers Thursday that free speech rights of Americans should at least partially override the private property rights of internet companies, arguing that large technology companies are improperly censoring speech. The House Science and Technology Committee hearing could lay...

Related
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

OPEN NET internet project to continue in Georgia - PM

May 16—The universal OPEN NET internet project will continue in Georgian Kobuleti city, said the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili, Trend reports via Georgian media. According to him, in a few years, the project will be implemented in 1,000 settlements and up to 500,000 people will have access to...
Georgia Statenowhabersham.com

Heritage group takes credit for Georgia voting overhaul

(GA Recorder) — The director of the conservative Heritage Action for America claims the lobbying organization played a pivotal role in some of the most controversial provisions in Georgia’s sweeping new voting overhaul. In a leaked video shared with the liberal-leaning magazine Mother Jones, Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Conservative group boasts of secret role in voting laws

The head of a national conservative group that is spending $24 million to push new voting restrictions told supporters it secretly helped draft legislation in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action, made the claim during a recent meeting with supporters in Arizona. A recording...
Presidential ElectionBBC

Florida governor signs voting restriction law

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, a leading 2024 White House contender, has signed a bill tightening voting rules in his pivotal presidential swing state. The new law restricts the use of drop boxes for postal ballots, adds new ID rules, and requires voters to reapply for mail-in ballots more regularly.
Politicslaloyolan.com

State legislation introduces anti-protest bills across the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law on April 19 that updated the state code with several amendments, revisions and new laws that prohibit and criminalize specific acts of violence, vandalism and traffic disruptions. The new bill has brought similar acts of state legislation under a new lens: the rights and limitations to the First Amendment.
LawRogersville Review

Court asked to prohibit Facebook from censoring vaccine critics

The Rutherford Institute has asked a federal court to prohibit Facebook from censoring and de-platforming critics of the COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the First Amendment. In an amicus brief filed in Children’s Health Defense v. Facebook, Rutherford Institute attorneys argue that Facebook acted in concert with U.S. government officials and agencies to suppress and punish Children’s Health Defense for sharing information critical of the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccine.
InternetBuffalo News

Letter: Fox News critics can unplug from cable, satellite, internet

If you are a cable or satellite TV subscriber you contribute financially to Fox News, whether you like the station or not. Unplug or unbundle stations, if you wish to remove inadvertent support for the right-wing propaganda channel. Information warfare is a threat with power to destroy reason and reality, every bit a threat to our democracy as any military threat imaginable. If we, the people, push back, Rupert Murdoch, cable and satellite companies will miss support. Help reduce the divisiveness which led to the events of Jan 6.
PoliticsPosted by
WABE

What New Legislation Did Gov. Brian Kemp Sign Into Law This Year?

Sam Whitehead, Molly Samuel, Johnny Kauffman, and Martha Dalton contributed to this report. Governor Brian Kemp had until Monday, 40 days since the close of the 2021 General Assembly session, to decide whether to sign or veto the bills the legislature passed. The most controversial bill of the session, the state’s new election law, was signed within an hour of its passage in March, but the legislature was busy passing other bills this year as well.
Georgia StateLaw.com

Partner Promotions Drop Off in Georgia's Largest Law Firms

Georgia’s largest law firms promoted significantly fewer partners in the last year than the year before, particularly in those firms’ own Georgia offices. Whether Georgia firms will continue to promote fewer numbers of new partners remains uncertain. Firms went into “survival mode” in the early days of the pandemic, paying less attention to leadership last year, according to Steven Henry, a recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa’s Southeast partner practice group, but firms may try to catch up soon in their promotions.
Politicsaclufl.org

State Lawmakers Are Trying to Ban Talk About Race in Schools

A nationwide attempt to censor discussions of race in the classroom is underway. In recent weeks, Republican lawmakers across the country have proposed bills banning teaching “divisive concepts” in K-12 public schools and in public colleges and universities. The new bills target efforts to provide education about gender and race discrimination, including critical race theory, an academic concept and practice that recognizes systemic racism is deeply ingrained in American society and examines how our systems promote inequality. Now, state lawmakers are attempting to use these bills to bar educators from teaching critical race theory and related concepts like white privilege and racial equity in schools. These bills don’t just set back progress in addressing systemic issues, they also rob young people of an inclusive education and blatantly suppress speech about race. Some bills also target government contractors and agencies — inspired by an executive order issued by former President Trump — despite the fact that the EO was struck down in federal court and withdrawn by the Biden administration.
Congress & Courtsbaytobaynews.com

Bill would ban workplace political discrimination

DOVER — A bill that would prohibit an employer from discriminating against an employee because of his or her political affiliation cleared the House Labor Committee Wednesday, with the main sponsor promising to amend it before bringing it up for a full vote. House Bill 154 would make it illegal...
Electionsnewsitem.com

As GOP restricts voting, Democrats move to expand access

Last year, for the first time in more than a quarter-century, Democrats in Virginia took control of the statehouse and the governor's mansion. Since then, one priority has become clear: expanding voting rights. Once home to the capital of the Confederacy, Virginia has made Election Day a state holiday, repealed...
InternetWinston-Salem Journal

Our view: Kids' internet use is hazardous

Social media are a mixed blessing. They allow us to communicate with our loved ones from afar — and allow creeps and trolls to push their ignorant bile into places where they’re unwelcome. They allow wise voices and rational discourse to reach more people — and provide the same privilege for voices that belong to unhinged extremists. In short, they have increased access to information, misinformation and disinformation, indiscriminately.
Internetcampuslately.com

New internet connections can directly pay off

According to social psychologist Erzi Nemeth, the coronavirus epidemic has given another impetus to the spread of internet use and made various online social media sites more popular. “Even the previous numbers are very staggering, for example, there are many more Facebook users, including those who are in the percent...
Energy Industrypinalcentral.com

Views from elsewhere

The Boston Herald on the Department of Energy and cybersecurity. No wonder Joe Biden picked former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as Secretary of Energy — they’re cut from the same green cloth. Not only is Granholm a big fan of electric vehicles, she spearheaded passage of a renewable portfolio standard...
PoliticsFairfield Sun Times

State Legislators Who Think They’re Defending Free Speech Are Actually Hurting It

Illiberal tendencies can present serious challenges to higher education. Questions are foundational to learning and research. If questions go unasked – because of a culture that discourages them, policies that restrict them, or uniformity of opinion that simply fails to prompt them – academia doesn’t play its critical role in advancing knowledge.