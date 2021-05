As of today, five states — Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and New Mexico — have laws providing name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights to college athletes with an effective date of July 1, 2021. There is no federal law in place to preempt these state laws, and the NCAA, even if it does enact its own legislation concerning NIL as it prepares to respond to state-by-state action on the issue, would be subservient to those state laws unless the laws are overturned by litigation that has yet to commence.