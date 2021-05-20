Mountain Lion Returns to Bernal, Gets Tranq-Darted and Captured
A mountain lion that made a couple of appearances in recent days in San Francisco and Daly City was finally captured Wednesday night and is being returned to the wild. The mountain lion — presumably the same one — was spotted early Tuesday in Bernal Heights Park, and caused a bit of alarm in the neighborhood. But now everyone can breathe easy knowing that the wild animal has been taken back to the Peninsula where it belongs.sfist.com