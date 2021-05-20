Mountain Lion Returns to Bernal, Gets Tranq-Darted and Captured

When Albert Ok eats something delicious — say, spicy Chongqing chicken at a Sichuan restaurant — he thinks, would this work as a sandwich?. He took some juicy thighs, dunked them in a soy sauce marinade and seasoned them aggressively with numbing Sichuan peppercorns. In a nod to Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, he fried the chicken until crispy, added some ghost pepper for extra heat and sized the pieces so they extend far past the bread. To keep the sandwich visually Asian, he thought about fluffy steamed bao — but he wanted something richer in flavor, so he created a brioche-like dough instead. For more texture, he seared the steamed buns — kind of like a dumpling.