You probably know that Maine's official animal is the Moose and that our official tree is a White Pine, but you may not know some of the other "official things" of Maine. We have an official fossil. An official herb. An official soft drink and sweetener. Even an official ballad. And our official dessert should not be confused with our official treat. So try and memorize several of these and impress all your fellow Mainers at your next get-together!