Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day
Angelina Jolie should presumably expect a call from Jerry Seinfeld regarding a role in Bee Movie 2 shortly. The actress was photographed standing covered in bees for a National Geographic portrait released for World Bee Day on Thursday, per Page Six. National Geographic said the goal was to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees," and Jolie was previously named the "godmother" of the UNESCO program Women for Bees, which "aims to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of all bee species as pollinators."theweek.com