newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheWeek

Angelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

Posted by 
TheWeek
TheWeek
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Angelina Jolie should presumably expect a call from Jerry Seinfeld regarding a role in Bee Movie 2 shortly. The actress was photographed standing covered in bees for a National Geographic portrait released for World Bee Day on Thursday, per Page Six. National Geographic said the goal was to draw attention to the "urgent need to protect bees," and Jolie was previously named the "godmother" of the UNESCO program Women for Bees, which "aims to contribute to raising awareness of the importance of all bee species as pollinators."

theweek.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
TheWeek

TheWeek

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Bee Day#Celebrities#Beautiful Things#Bee Movie 2#National Geographic#Unesco#Women For Bees#Instagram A#Pollinators#Dress#Sting#Photographer Dan Winters#Pheromone
Related
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
CelebritiesEssence

Angelina Jolie: "There's Been So Much To Learn" Raising A Black Child In These Times

The mother of six says trying to watch her children absorb the news and not become overwhelmed by the surge in police brutality is "a lot." Tomorrow, the New Line Cinema thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be released in theaters in the U.S. and on HBO Max. Though on the surface, the film is full of suspense and action, the women leads — Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore — display the power of maternal instincts when it comes to protecting those around them, adding a deeper layer of emotion to the movie.
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

Report Claims Brad Pitt Starving In Wheelchair Because Of Angelina Jolie

Is Brad Pitt fading away? One cover story this week says he’s rapidly losing weight while stuck in a wheelchair, and Angelina Jolie is to blame. Gossip Cop investigates. According to The Globe, Pitt has lost 20 pounds since he was spotted leaving a Los Angeles medical facility in a wheelchair. The heartthrob was losing sleep and skipping meals over his ongoing custody battle. While Pitt was originally in the wheelchair for wisdom teeth removal, insiders say he’s suffered a tailspin.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 12, Is Stylish In Black Jean Shorts On Shopping Trip To Pet Store With Mom Angelina

Angelina Jolie’s mini-me daughter Vivienne has stunned in a pair of black denim shorts for a recent shopping trip, while her A-list mom rocked a long black dress. Angelina Jolie has enjoyed some quality time with her daughter Vivienne, 12, ahead of Mother’s Day. The 45-year-old Maleficent star was seen running errands in Los Angeles on May 7, rocking a long, black maxi dress. She looked incredibly chic in the long-sleeved dress which she paired with beige sandals, gold hoop earrings, and a black protective face mask. Angie styled her dark hair in loose waves, which fell just below her shoulders, as she rocked clear, dark-rimmed glasses.
MusicGossip Cop

Report Alleges Angelina Jolie Is A ‘Neighbor From Hell’

This week, a magazine makes the claim that Angelina Jolie and kids are making life hell for their neighbors with noise and chaos. This isn’t the first time the claim has been made either. Gossip Cop investigates. Life Is A Carnival. Life & Style dedicates it’s cover this week to...
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

Hollywood Doesn’t Know What to Do With Angelina Jolie

Early in the action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, Angelina Jolie’s character, Hannah, straps on a parachute and hops onto the back of a pickup truck. As the vehicle snakes through the Montana wilderness, she deploys her gear and lifts off, laughing as she glides back down. Hannah’s a smoke jumper—a trained firefighter who drops into wildfires from above—and she’s clearly tough as hell.
Celebritiestheubj.com

Angelina Jolie admits that she is too picky about dating a partner.

It’s been over four years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their seperation but Jolie quips she has been single “for an extended time” because she is just too picky about partners. Jolie officially divorced Brad Pitt in 2019, and therefore the former couple have six children — Maddox,...