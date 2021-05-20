Vail Health earns American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence® designation
Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on earning the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation:. Since 2017, Vail Health has placed special focus on programming that enhances the professional development and experience for more than 100 nurses at the hospital. As a result, Vail Health Hospital has earned the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation, joining a premier group of organizations. Vail Health Hospital is one of only eight Colorado health care systems and one of 200 worldwide to earn the prestigious designation.www.realvail.com