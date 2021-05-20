newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vail, CO

Vail Health earns American Nurses Credentialing Center Pathway to Excellence® designation

By RealVail Staff
realvail.com
 10 hours ago

Vail Health on Wednesday issued the following press release on earning the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation:. Since 2017, Vail Health has placed special focus on programming that enhances the professional development and experience for more than 100 nurses at the hospital. As a result, Vail Health Hospital has earned the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC)’s Pathway to Excellence® designation, joining a premier group of organizations. Vail Health Hospital is one of only eight Colorado health care systems and one of 200 worldwide to earn the prestigious designation.

www.realvail.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Center, CO
Vail, CO
Health
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Staff#Educational Programs#Community Health#Nursing And Nurses#Professional Development#Vail Health Hospital#Vail Health Foundation#Ancc#Nurses Credentialing#Excellence Designation#Excellence Designation#Pathway Nurses#Pathway Organizations#Health Care Delivery#Nurse Managers#Recognition Program#Nursing Practice#Exceptional Patient Care#Chief Nursing Officer#Patient Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Health Services
Related
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

Colorado hospital installs Rosa Knee

Parker (Colo.) Adventist Hospital added Zimmer Biomet's Rosa Knee for joint replacements, local news affiliate KDVR reported May 16. The robot will help accuracy during surgery, Derek Johnson, MD, surgeon and director of orthopedics. "Traditionally with knee replacement, we use jigs and guides to help guide our surgery," Dr. Johnson...
Eagle County, COAspen Times

Guest commentary: New Eagle County property assessments come with help of unprecedented collaboration

As the Eagle County Assessor, I and my staff are required by Colorado Statutes to reappraise property every two years in the odd-numbered years. 2021 is a re-assessment year. The property valuations which our office sent out May 3 reflect the property value as of June 30, 2020, calculated on the basis of the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020. It is important to note that the boom in real estate sales across all resort areas in Colorado was just beginning in June 2020. As a result, property owners can expect to see an increase in valuations, but not nearly as much as sales prices have increased since July 1, 2020.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

As Latino vaccinations lag in the region, activists push for systemic change

Maria works as a maid in Pitkin County. From Rifle, she commutes to Aspen, where she cleans a handful of houses a day. Two to three stories with a basement, pool tables and gyms. The trunk of her car serves as storage for spray bottles, rags and vacuums. Her grocery bags go in the backseat with her son. When the pandemic hit, she considered stopping work. Like many undocumented people, she can’t afford to get COVID. Rarely does she see a doctor. It’s too expensive. She’ll have to bring her son to translate. It’s all unfamiliar. So, she continues to work. As the world halted in fear of the coronavirus, Maria carried on. For the sake of survival and the hope of prosperity, she carries on.
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Eagle County, COPosted by
InsiderFamilies

Colorado Lifts Most Mask Requirements, Eagle County Lifts Health Orders Effective May 19

People wearing masks.(Photo by cottonbro from Pexels.) Today Colorado Governor Polis announced that the state is moving from mask wearing requirements to mask wearing suggestions and guidance. This means that if you are fully vaccinated you don't need to wear a mask except in certain situations. If you are not vaccinated the state does suggest that you continue to wear a mask in indoor situations around others, or get vaccinated.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Dr. Sterett: Expert in female ACL reconstruction, and more

Dr. Bill Sterett is a renowned specialist in Knee, Shoulder and Sports Medicine at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery. He is the Head Team Physician for the USWomen’s Alpine Ski Team. Dr. Sterett is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, a member of the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and a member of the Arthroscopy Association of North America. He has also earned a Certificate of Added Qualification in Sports Medicine, one of the few physicians to have done so.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Valley Life for All: Personal growth at the greenhouse

Editor’s note: The Vail Daily, in conjunction with Valley Life For All, continues a monthly series of profiles about people in our community who meet challenge with courage and perseverance. David Hayes parks his brand new bike on the side of the greenhouse. He loves to ride everywhere he can....
Vail, CObeckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Thomas Clanton retires

Renowned foot and ankle specialist Thomas Clanton, MD, has retired and appointed a successor. 1. Dr. Clanton, who worked at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., announced his retirement Dec. 31 last year and has completed the transition of his clinical practice to his successor, according to a May 13 news release.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Drop the sexism, Richard Carnes

This letter is in response to Richard Carnes’ recent column about his visit to the hospital. As a longtime member of the Vail Health Volunteer Corps and a recent surgical patient at this facility myself, I thank you for recognizing how fortunate we are to have this outstanding hospital in our small community.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy Board

Over the last several months I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kristen Bertuglia in her role as Environmental Sustainability Director with the town of Vail. As a lifelong resident of Vail who has seen 50 years of change in the valley, I can say with the utmost confidence that Kristen embodies everything our community needs in our leaders to continue evolving in a responsible, sustainable way.
Eagle County, COrealvail.com

Eagle County offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15

Eagle County on Wednesday issued the following press release on the federal approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age:. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it had authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents 12 to 15 years of age. Eagle County Public Health and Environment (ECPHE) expects to receive guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today (5/12), at which point the county will be cleared to administer the Pfizer vaccine to that younger group.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Howard: The high cost of home

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley advocates for policy change to increase affordable housing options. The high cost of home has been a fact of life in Eagle County for years — and it’s just as much of a problem around the United States. Advocating for policies that will increase access to and supply of affordable homes in our community is an important strategy. Through our five-year Cost of Home Campaign, Habitat for Humanity is focused on finding collaborative solutions and promoting policies to improve access to affordable homes for 10 million individuals nationwide.