Township Of Taylorsville, NC

Construction worker dies in North Carolina trench collapse

By Staff, wire reports
greensboro.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTAYLORSVILLE — A construction worker was killed when a trench collapsed in North Carolina, according to authorities. The individual was identified as Shane Anthony Sharpe, 38, of Taylorsville. Emergency responders were sent to the parking lot of a diner near Taylorsville on Wednesday afternoon where they found a portion of...

