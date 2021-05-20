Construction worker dies in North Carolina trench collapse

PUBLIC NOTICE: The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Alexander County Campus of CVCC at 345 Industrial Blvd., Taylorsville, NC 28681, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1(d) concerning the conveyance of property to Paragon Films by Alexander County. The property to be conveyed consists of 25.613 acres of land, being more particularly described by deed recorded in Book 519, on Page 178 in the Alexander County Registry. The property value has been determined, and the property has been listed for sale at a minimum price of $500,000. The property is being conveyed pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1 and will be used for the purpose of aiding and encouraging job growth via continued operations and future expansions of Paragon Films within Alexander County.