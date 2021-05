Toraya Restaurant, the Japanese eatery forced to close last spring due to building redevelopment, is still waiting to re-open at its new location. "I received many emails asking when Toraya will reopen. The restaurant is currently waiting for its building permit approval from the Town of Arlington," Toraya owner Shinji Muraki said last week in an email to customers. "Hopefully I will be able to give you good news in a few months. As soon as we set an opening date, I will let you know right away."