Lille tries to hold off PSG in tight French title race

MONACO — Lille has no intention of looking back on Angers with any regret this Sunday as an enthralling French league campaign reaches the final round. Lille has a slender one-point lead over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, which narrowed the gap last weekend to keep the pressure on. Third-place Monaco is an outside contender as it trails Lille by three points. It needs both its rivals to lose and win by a large enough margin to overtake Lille on goal difference.