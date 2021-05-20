Intriguing New Legal Thriller & Crime Novel Invites Readers on Daring Journey of Mystery, Law, Love and the Paranormal

- - - John Grisham is usually the first name to come up in discussions of legal fiction - and justifiably so. But it's time to recognize another master of the genre: Michael Nava, whose ninth mystery, "Lies with Man," was published last month. This engrossing novel is set in 1986, at the height of the AIDS crisis, and centers on the battle over a ballot initiative that, as first-person narrator Henry Rios explains, "would allow county officials to identify and round up people who were HIV positive and force them into quarantine camps."