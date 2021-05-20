newsbreak-logo
Coalition of industry leaders to conduct ground-breaking study into the future of wealth management in the post-pandemic era

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. ESI ThoughtLab, a leading global research firm, has joined forces with a coalition of leading wealth management firms, WealthTech innovators, and industry experts to analyze how digital, social, regulatory, and economic shifts—accelerated by the pandemic—will fast-forward the next era of wealth management. Dramatic changes in investor behaviors, experiences, and expectations, along with a major transformation in the workplace for advisors and operating teams, will continue to gain momentum, even after the pandemic ends. This will require financial institutions to act now to rethink their growth plans, products and services, value propositions, and business models for the “new-normal” marketplace.

