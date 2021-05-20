Fleetwood business teams win Lead4Change Challenge

Mountain View Supply, Inc. is your hometown hardware store and destination for equipment rentals in Hamburg PA, servicing areas all around Berks County such as Reading, Hamburg, Shartlesville, Fleetwood, Leesport, Kutztown and more. We are here to help you with your home and lawn projects. Our full line of rental equipment includes everything from excavators and concrete drills to generators and pressure washers. Our rental store also rents trailers, power tools and even sells party supplies. Whatever you need, we can either buy it or rent it from Mountain View.