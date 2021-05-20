Fleetwood business teams win Lead4Change Challenge
Two teams of business students from Fleetwood High School were selected as winners of the Lead4Change Challenge program. During this school year, students in a Business Leadership class at Fleetwood Area High School learned leadership skills through Lead4Change, a digital leadership development platform that was created to help students become the best leaders they can be, announced Fleetwood High business teacher Kelly Ackerman in a release.www.berksmontnews.com