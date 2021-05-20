newsbreak-logo
Fleetwood, PA

Fleetwood business teams win Lead4Change Challenge

By Lisa Mitchell lmitchell@21st-centurymedia.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams of business students from Fleetwood High School were selected as winners of the Lead4Change Challenge program. During this school year, students in a Business Leadership class at Fleetwood Area High School learned leadership skills through Lead4Change, a digital leadership development platform that was created to help students become the best leaders they can be, announced Fleetwood High business teacher Kelly Ackerman in a release.

