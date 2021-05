Well, it looks like this is going to be a big Summer for Toronto-based developers Mighty Yell. Not only is their adventure game The Big Con one of the official selections to compete for the first-ever Tribeca Games Award, but the team has also joined up with Skybound Games, who will help publish the game this season as well. Set in the 1990s, the game follows a teenage con artist named Ali as they head out on a journey that’s already impressed us once, so hopefully the full trip is worth checking out.