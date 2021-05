Across the world, conservative parties are trying out an old trick, and making it new. With a deft combination of demagoguery, nationalism, and identity politics, they’re repositioning themselves as the defenders and champions of the working class. And because working classes have been at the bitter end of neoliberalism’s failed social contract, their fortunes in decline the world over — well, the trick is working altogether too well. There isn’t a corner of the globe it hasn’t corroded by now. India, where Modi’s chest-beating nationalism has resulted in Covid apocalypse. The Phillippines, where Duterte’s death squads roam. And of course there’s Britain and America, the Romeo and Juliet — or maybe, at this point, Adam and Eve — of failed states.