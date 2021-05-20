newsbreak-logo
Leadership Clinton County Celebrates 18 New Graduates

By Administrator
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL HALL, PA – Leadership Clinton County (LCC) held graduating ceremonies on May 13 to complete its 21st year of the innovative training program. Participants spent the past nine months strengthening their leadership abilities to enhance the quality of life in Clinton County. Participants gained insight into the Clinton County community, developed individual and teambuilding skills and acquired the self-confidence needed to make the greatest impact to strengthen the local community.

