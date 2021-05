Data is the cornerstone of the modern enterprise. For today’s businesses, establishing an effective data strategy goes far beyond optimizing data collection, storage, and security. Businesses and the technologies they depend on are evolving fast, and companies need to access and analyze data insights to make impactful decisions and prepare themselves for the future. The demand for data analytics is ramping up across all vertical markets as businesses strive to virtualize their environments so they can support increasingly remote workforces and enhance every aspect of their operations.