newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How 'Army of the Dead' VFX Team Created a Zombie-Infested Las Vegas

By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” premiering May 21 on Netflix, Dave Bautista stars as a mercenary on a mission to retrieve $200 million from the vault of a Las Vegas casino by crossing into a quarantine zone in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. But the heist turned...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zack Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfx#Zombie Apocalypse#Digital Stars#Vault#Albuquerque#Vfx#Zombie Infested Las Vegas#Vegas Strip#Vegas Capturing Scans#Aerial Photography#Filmmakers#Realism#Key Rooftop Sequences#Casino Owners#Lidar Scans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesDeadline

‘Army Of The Dead’ Review: Zack Snyder Finds His Groove Again With Zombies-In-Vegas Epic

It took a trip backwards to the spirit of his 2004 zombie flick Dawn of the Dead for Zack Snyder to finally reclaim his groove, but that he has done with Netflix’s super Army of the Dead, which can probably best be described as The Walking Dead meets Ocean’s 11, with a touch of Escape From New York and The Dirty Dozen thrown in for good measure. What Snyder clearly is showing with this near-two-and-a-half-hour epic of the undead is that he is capable of once again having fun making this stuff, and by extension making sure we have a blast too. Maybe it was just getting away from the DC comic book canon over at Warner Bros that has unleashed his inner movie geek again, but I will take this Army over the likes of his too dark and uneven dips into the worlds of Batman, Superman, Watchmen and the newly bloated Justice League — and definitely over the misfire of Sucker Punch.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ARMY OF THE DEAD Review; "Zack Snyder Makes Zombies Cool Again But Falls Into Bad Habits Along The Way"

Army of the Dead is Zack Snyder's first movie since Justice League, and it's fair to say his return to the zombie genre following 2004's Dawn of the Dead delivers a combination of both his best and worst qualities as a filmmaker. Inconsistent storytelling and plot holes are rife here, but Snyder's signature visual style and what proves to be an undeniably enjoyable, if somewhat bloated, trip to Las Vegas go some way in making up for that. After battling Warner Bros. over his vision for the DC Extended Universe, this is Snyder fully let loose, and it's clear he's having an absolute blast. Chances are, you will too.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Army of the Dead’: As Satisfying as Fighting a Plague of Zombies Can Be These Days

“I always used the zombie as a character for satire or a political criticism,” said zombie maestro George Romero — a man asked to opine on zombie franchises more times than should have been legally allowable — in 2013. “And I find that missing in what’s happening now.” Now being the immediate moment of AMC’s The Walking Dead (“a soap opera with a zombie occasionally”), but really, the zombie moment broadly speaking. We can run through the litany of examples, including those Romero liked (Shaun of the Dead) and those he didn’t (World War Z); those I wish he liked a little more (the Resident Evil movies — or a couple of them, anyway); and those I wish he’d gotten to make (again: Resident Evil, for which Romero once wrote a script).
TV & VideosGamespot

Army Of The Dead To Get A 15 Minute Sneak Peek On May 13

Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie heist movie, , may not be hitting Netflix until May 21, but the first 15 minutes of the film will be available well in advance. Netflix tweeted today that excited fans will be given the opportunity to see the intro during a YouTube event on May 13--though they might have to do more than just settle in to watch, based on the tweet's cryptic wording. Take a look.
MoviesCollider

‘Army of the Dead’: Not Enough Meat on This Zombie-Heist Movie’s Bones | Review

You could be forgiven for assuming that Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead intends to offer the giddy thrills of both a zombie film and a heist movie. That’s certainly how Netflix is selling it, and to be fair, there are moments where the film leans into bloody action and heisting antics. But that’s not really where the soul of the movie lies. Instead, Snyder has snuck in something that aims for dark irony and bleak decay smuggled inside a hybrid of genres that people look to for escapism. On the one hand, I can’t help but admire Snyder’s cheek and willingness to dupe an audience for something far darker than the marketing is letting on. But on the other hand, Snyder seems consumed by his own antics at well, overstuffing his movie at every turn like a stage magician piling on the razzle-dazzle in exchange for a whimper of a prestige. For some, the ultimate bleakness of Army of the Dead may be worth the wait, but for others, it’s too much of a slog to reach the end.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

How Zack Snyder unleashed 'Army of the Dead' zombies and Dave Bautista on Atlantic City

Zack Snyder brought some life back to Atlantic City — with a bit of help from the undead. "Army of the Dead," Snyder's new, zombie-filled horror and action epic, is set in a post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas, with Sin City overrun by hordes of flesh-eating ghouls. The film is now playing in select theaters and debuts on Netflix on Friday, May 21, with plenty of the mayhem, terror and carnage happening on screen having been shot thousands of miles away from Vegas in the southern Jersey Shore's own gambling and entertainment resort town.
MoviesSFGate

'Army of the Dead' Review: Zack Snyder's Zombies in Vegas Heist Thriller is an Epic Meat-and-Potatoes Undead Flick

If you go to see just one movie this year, Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” might be the ticket — not because it’s the best movie you’ll see in 2021 (or maybe even this week), but because it’s a stylishly grandiose, muscular but conventional popcorn pageant that’s got something for just about everyone. It’s a zombie movie. It’s a heist thriller. It’s a sentimental father-daughter reconciliation story. It’s set in Las Vegas (albeit it the bombed-out dystopian ruins of Vegas). It’s got a gifted cast of diverse actors playing plucky renegades. It’s got a spectacular climax featuring a dropped nuclear bomb. A viewer might be tempted to ask: What’s not to like?
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Army of the Dead is a Gory, Nasty, Zombie-Killing Blast: Review

The Pitch: Years after a zombie apocalypse leaves the last remaining shamblers walled off in a long-abandoned Las Vegas, a former soldier named Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is approached by mysterious tycoon Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) with a proposition: Send in a team to steal $200 million from a vault in his casino within the zombie-infested Sin City, and they get to keep a hefty chunk of the proceeds. That is, if they can survive the beasties inside, grab the cash, and get out before the government nukes the place (on Fourth of July, natch).
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event

Fans of Zack Snyder's zombie-heist film Army of the Dead will get a sneak peek of the Netflix film next week in an interactive livestream event. On Thursday, May 13, fans will be able to access the first 15 minutes of the upcoming horror film where, once unlocked, audiences will have a 32-hour window to watch. The event will happen live on Netflix's YouTube channel where they'll be able to "unlock the vault."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bub And 5 Other Best Movie Zombies Ahead Of Army Of The Dead

Zombies: they’re movie monsters so numerous and mysterious in nature, you never really need to give them a personality. For the most part, if your zombie character has special characteristics that separate them from the horde, it’s because someone we knew as a human got turned. But sometimes we’re introduced to zombies of all sorts of stripes that can capture our imaginations with their personalities. As Netflix is undoubtedly going to introduce even more of that sort with the debut of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, it’s a good time to have a zombie history lesson.
MoviesNY Daily News

Zack Snyder aimed to take zombies to ‘another level’ with ‘Army of the Dead’

With his latest zombie movie, Zack Snyder wanted to breathe new life into the undead. The monsters featured in “Army of the Dead,” which Snyder wrote and directed, are faster, stronger and smarter than the standard zombies audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in films — which poses big problems for the humans who try to avoid them.
MoviesDigital Trends

Army of the Dead review: Even zombies deserve better

Every time it starts to feel like the zombie genre has shambled off into the past tense, a movie comes along to breathe new life into the living dead. From the claustrophobic tension of Train to Busan to the quirky humor of The Dead Don’t Die, zombie films have cast a wide net in recent years, with even family-friendly studio Disney delivering its own, musical Zombies franchise.
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Zack Snyder explains why he set 'Army of the Dead' in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If it's Friday, that means new movies and shows are coming to a screen near you. This weekend, Zack Snyder's new horror-action flick "Army of the Dead" hits select theaters ahead of its debut on Netflix. Zack talked with entertainment critic Derek Sante about why he...