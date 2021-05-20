newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, PA

State COVID-19 update: Clinton, up 3; Centre up 6; Lyco up 20

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 20, that there were 1,370 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,191,532. As of 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported...

therecord-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Clinton County, PA
Coronavirus
Clinton County, PA
Health
Clinton County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Clinton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#State Clinton#Union#Centre County#Health Thursday#Lycoming County#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Clinton County law clerk sworn in to Bar

LOCK HAVEN — Clinton County Judicial Law Clerk Brittany J.Bolton was sworn in to the Clinton County Bar by Judge Michael F. Salisburg and President Judge Craig P. Miller recently. Bolton, a May 2020 graduate of Penn Sate Law and the Clinton County Judicial Law Clerk since June 2020, passed...
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Monday deadline for grant funding for county hospitality businesses

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County restaurants, bars, hotels and other for-profit businesses in the hospitality industry have until this Monday, May 17, to apply for grant funding through the COVID Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). SEDA-COG is administering the program for the county and recently announced that third-round funding for the grant program closes May 17.
Lock Haven, PAkeystoneedge.com

On the banks of the Susquehanna, Lock Haven rides a tide of optimism

“Lock Haven can never be confused for a big city, but it does have that block-party atmosphere,” says Steve Getz, director of the Lock Haven JAMS Festival. The annual event draws music aficionados, artists, shoppers, diners, and outdoor adventurers to this north-central Pennsylvania city of just under 10,000 residents on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County unemployment claims increase

HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County residents showed an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims for the week ending May 8, according to information released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. Initial claims were 84, up from the 68 filings for the week ending May 1. A...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Emergency Services

LOCK HAVEN — The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications Center:. — At 9:52 a.m., the Wayne Township (McElhattan) Fire Department, Castanea Fire Department and Flemington Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle with entrapment at 442 McElhattan Drive in Wayne Township. The call was cleared at 10:33 a.m.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Sentencings in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN — The information in Courthouse Roundup is obtained from public records. It is policy of The Express that this information will not be withheld from publication. — Miguel Rodriguez, charged with strangulation, fined $1,000, must submit DNA sample and pay $250 fee, spend 12 to 24 months in county prison and placed on probation for five years.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Making a difference

LOCK HAVEN — Leadership Clinton County (LCC) held graduating ceremonies on May 13 to complete its 21st year of the innovative training program. Participants spent the past nine months strengthening their leadership abilities to enhance the quality of life in Clinton County, gaining insight into the Clinton County community, developing individual and team building skills and acquiring the self-confidence needed to make a great impact in the local community.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Free tire collection at landfill

The annual tire collection was a go on Friday at the Wayne Township Landfill. An approximate total of 3,200 tires were collected as of Friday afternoon said Mike Crist, an employee of the Clinton County Waste Authority. “We are well on our way to our expected annual amount of 5,000 tires collected,” he told The Express Friday afternoon. The collection event, free to all Clinton County residents, will continue today from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., so come by and drop off your retired tires before it is too late!
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Wallace H. Gakle and Raymond McGonigal: Remembered and Honored

On April 2, 1917 the United States entered World War I. Then President Woodrow Wilson stood in front of a joint session of Congress, much like Franklin Delano Roosevelt nearly 24 years later, to request a declaration of war. Clinton County, like counties in many other states in the country,...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

A Peek at the 2021 Clinton County Fair

MACKEYVILLE — Are you the owner of a new or well established business in the area? Is your business changing and expanding its inventory? Are you looking for ways to let people of the community know what your business or organization is all about and what it can do for you?
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Letter to the Editor 5/13

May 18th is the primary election. Every registered vote needs to vote. Independent voters need to come out and vote on the Amendments. If you are not a registered voter, and will be 18 years old, by May 18th, please register. You can pick up a voter registration form at the Clinton County courthouse, on Piper Way, or go online to register at https://www.clintoncountypa,com/department/voter-registration”. The last day to register for the primary is May 3rd.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Leadership Clinton County tours dairy farm

Leadership Clinton County participants explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill, and the Wayne Township Nature Park. We would like to thank our sponsors of this session: BHE GT&S; Clinton County Commissioners; Clinton County Community Foundation; Clinton County Economic Partnership; First Quality; Leadership Clinton County Alumni Association; M&R Contracting, Inc.; M&T Bank; PPL Electric Utilities; Terrapin Care Station; and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc.People interested in making a difference in their own community and developing their personal leadership potential are encouraged to apply to Leadership Clinton County. Applications are due July 1, 2021. Contact April Henry-Bittner at 570-748-5782, for more information.
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

Leadership Clinton County learns about environment and agriculture

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Leadership Clinton County participants recently explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill and the Wayne Township Nature Park.
Clinton, PAclintoncountypa.com

Who's on the Ballot in Clinton County?

It's a relatively light primary election ballot in Clinton County with only two county row offices on the ballot and four seats on the Keystone Central School Board open. But there are a few contested races with some names from the past showing their faces in municipalities that may bring out a heavier than expected voter turnout, especially in those regions.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Police news – May 12

LOCK HAVEN — Blake Cain, 18, of Mill Hall and an 11-year-old Lock Haven girl were cited for criminal mischief involving vandalism at the Tiger Den playground on April 24, Lock Haven City Police said. Police said assistance from the public helped identify the two suspects. DUI charge. SPRING MILLS...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Candidates names few and far between on ballots

LOCK HAVEN — “NO CANDIDATE FILED.”. Those words are printed more than 300 times below the titles of offices listed as open for election on Clinton County’s May 18 Primary Election ballots. The positions range from judge of elections to inspector of elections to auditor. Throw in a school board...
Clinton, PAclintoncountypa.com

Jeff Snyder receives award for Local Government Excellence

LOCK HAVEN - Clinton County Commissioner Jeffrey Snyder got a surprise at Thursday's county commissioners meeting. The commissioners had secretly invited Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), to the Zoom meeting to offer some pretty special congratulations to the three-term commissioner. t seems Gov....
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County unemployment claims looking better

HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County’s unemployment claims numbers continued to show improvement for the week ending May 1, 2021, according to information released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. Initial weekly claims were 68, down from the 81 registered for the week ending April 24. The new...