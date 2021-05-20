newsbreak-logo
Shaky Knees festival to return this fall, Alice Cooper among lineup

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 10 hours ago
ATLANTA — The Shaky Knees music festival has announced that it will be returning this fall.

Organizers canceled the festival last year twice because of the pandemic.

The festival said it will return to Atlanta’s Central Park over the course of three days from Oct. 22-24.

Vaccinations are not required — but organizers are strongly encouraging them.

Organizers are still working on the lineup, but so far rock legend Alice Cooper is expected to bring his tour to the festival.

Shaky Knees said it has already confirmed dates for the next year’s festival as well: April 29 - May 1, 2022.

