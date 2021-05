It’s the opening game of an early week set on the diamond between AL Central rivals in the Motor City. The Kansas City Royals are on the road as they kick off a three-game set with the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night. Kansas City was swept in a three-game set at home by the White Sox as they were drubbed 9-3 in the finale of the set Sunday afternoon. Detroit was rained out Sunday against the Twins so they ended up with the split of what became a two-game series. The Tigers earned a 7-3 win on Saturday in their previous contest. The Royals swept a four-game series in the first set between the teams this season, which took place April 23-26 in Detroit.