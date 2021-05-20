Report: AEW TNT Championship Won't Undergo Name Change Despite Move To TBS

Darby Allin vs. Miro for the TNT Championship: A great main event. Allin was beaten up from being thrown down the steps last week, and then they doubled down by having Miro brutally attack him before the opening bell. So Allin was given two outs for losing and I would argue that his character gained something in defeat despite losing the title by putting up a hell of a fight. Meanwhile, Miro is finally back in the badass heel role that he played so well early in his WWE run. No more Rusev Day, Best Man, or video games. Sure, Rusev Day was catchy and had its moments, but this is the real money version of the Miro character. The only thing I didn’t care for was the needlessly crowded post match scene with Sting, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, The Dark Order, Lance Archer, and Jake Roberts all coming out. The image of Rusev holding the TNT Championship would have been a great way to go off the air, and AEW could have saved the Archer confrontation for next week.