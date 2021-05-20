newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marvel boss Kevin Feige regrets casting Tilda Swinton in ‘Doctor Strange’ after whitewashing criticism

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 11 hours ago

Casting a white actress in a role for an Asian man was a mistake, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige now says.

In casting Tilda Swinton, the whitewashing of The Ancient One in the 2016 movie “Doctor Strange” has been one of the most criticized moves of the past decade of superhero films.

“We thought we were being so smart, and so cutting-edge,” Feige told Men’s Health in a new cover story out Wednesday.

”We’re not going to do the cliché of the wizened, old, wise Asian man.”

When “Doctor Strange,” co-starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong, was release, director Scott Derrickson said Swinton’s casting was intentional and that the “stereotype of The Ancient One” had to be “undone.”

“I wanted it to be a woman, a middle-aged woman. Every iteration of that script played by an Asian woman felt like a ‘Dragon Lady,’” Derrickson told Variety in October 2016.

“I’m very sensitive to the history of ‘Dragon Lady’ representation and Anna May Wong films. I moved away from that. Who’s the magical, mystical, woman with secrets that could work in this role? I thought Tilda Swinton.”

But Feige now says the backlash was a “wake-up call”

“‘Well, wait a minute, is there any other way to figure it out? Is there any other way to both not fall into the cliché and cast an Asian actor?’” he told Men’s Health . “And the answer to that, of course, is yes.”

Hollywood continues to be criticized for whitewashing, including for Emma Stone in “Aloha” and Scarlett Johansson in “Ghost in the Shell.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Scott Derrickson
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Marvel Superhero#Doctor Strange#Superhero Films#Asian#Men S Health#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Shell#Variety#Casting Tilda#Hollywood#Director Scott Derrickson#Man#Ghost#Secrets#Criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Doctor Strange was written out of Marvel’s WandaVision, confirms Kevin Feige

During its nine-episode run earlier this year, fans were anticipating the arrival of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in Marvel’s WandaVision for at least one episode, however, the cameo never came to be. Now, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige confirmed that Cumberbatch had signed a...
MoviesGamespot

Doctor Strange Was Cut From WandaVision, MCU Boss Kevin Feige Says

One of the biggest surprises of Marvel Studios' WandaVision wasn't one of the show's cameos or twists, but rather the lack of one. Many fans expected Doctor Strange to appear, and were left baffled--and a little disappointed--when he didn't show up. In a post-finale twist, we now know that he was actually supposed to, thanks to a new interview of MCU boss Kevin Feige and WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer by Rolling Stone.
MoviesComicBook

Monica Rambeau Rumored to Appear in Doctor Strange Sequel

After breaking out in WandaVision, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau is set to appear in The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters in late 2022. However, it now appears as though she could pop up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a little bit earlier than that. In the first half of 2022, Marvel will be releasing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and there's a chance Monica could be showing up alongside Stephen Strange and Wanda.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Doctor Strange 2 Might Visit Earth-616 From Marvel Comics

Now that director Sam Raimi has concluded filming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’ll only be a matter of time before we learn more about what could possibly be one of Marvel Studios’ most ambitious undertakings to date. Indeed, Marvel boss Kevin Feige and the rest of the...
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Doctor Strange almost appeared in WandaVision – here's why he didn't

WandaVision, the first Disney Plus TV show, may have ended two months ago, but new information is still trickling out about the acclaimed series. Marvel Studios' first TV series was a big hit, and owed much of its success to the wealth of fan speculation that grew around it. One of the biggest rumors surrounding WandaVision was a Doctor Strange cameo was planned for the show, which didn't end up being true in the end - or did it?
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Yup, Doctor Strange Was Originally Planned to Show Up in ‘WandaVision’

Many fans were surprised when Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange did not make an appearance in “WandaVision.” After all, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff is set to return next year in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says that at one point in the show’s development,...
TV ShowsCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Why Marvel Studios Isn't Using Showrunners For Its Disney+ Series (And How Hollywood Feels About That)

Variety has a very interesting piece up about how Marvel Studios handles its Disney+ TV shows and the ripples that the studio is unexpectedly sending through Hollywood. When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was announced at Comic-Con, Kevin Feige introduced Malcolm Spellman as the show's "head writer." Despite that, he's frequently referred to as showrunner (including on this site), but it turns out there was a reason for Feige's choice of verbiage.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Captain Marvel' 2 Director Nia DaCosta Deletes Twitter

Following today's big news that the Captain Marvel 2 title has been dropped in favor of The Marvels, I went to the film's director's Twitter page, Nia DaCosta, but found the account has been deleted. I figured since DaCosta likes to troll the fans that she would have tweeted a...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Real Reason WandaVision Didn't Feature A Doctor Strange Cameo

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision gave fans just about everything they were hoping to see in a TV show starring Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The mind-bending series played out the sweet and tragic romance between the two Avengers and saw Maximoff truly come into her own as the Scarlet Witch. However, the magic-fueled show did not feature an appearance from the MCU’s resident sorcerer, Doctor Strange. Given the show’s connection to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many assumed Strange would make an appearance at some point. Fans have since come up with a myriad of possible reasons as to why he ultimately didn’t cameo, but know we know the real reason.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange Was Originally In ‘WandaVision’

Kevin Feige recently shared Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was initially going to appear in WandaVision and explained why they scrapped their plans. When WandaVision was announced, it was stated by Kevin Feige that it would lead up to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch later appearing in the Marvel film. Before WandaVision hit Disney Plus, this caused Marvel fans to speculate that the series was going to feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in some capacity.
TV SeriesComicBook

WandaVision Fans Aren't Sure What to Think About Doctor Strange's Cut Role

As it turns out, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was supposed to appear in WandaVision. We all know by now the Sorcerer Supreme is nowhere to be found in the show, but Kevin Feige himself has confirmed the original plan was to introduce him towards the end of the series. According to the Marvel Studios boss, it was meant for the bizarre period-specific commercials to be crafted by Strange in a bid to get Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) attention and snap her out of The Hex.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel’s ‘Hulk’ Reportedly Has Solo Film On the Way

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with so many characters, Avengers, heroes, and villains that many of us have grown up with. Now that the MCU is expanding into Phase Four, and more characters are having their story expanded upon like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the list continues, there are still a few iconic characters out there that have yet to have their own stand-alone film.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

WandaVision (thankfully) scrapped a Doctor Strange cameo

Today in “No Doy”: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange almost made an appearance in WandaVision, the hit Marvel series in which superhero sorceress Wanda Maximoff forces a whole town to participate in a cathartic grieving process following the death of her synthezoid boyfriend, Vision. The series, which pays homage to classic TV shows like Bewitched and Full House, gives Elizabeth Olsen’s oft-bereaved superhero more depth and dimension, while paving the way for her return in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, but more importantly: Kathryn Hahn!