Seth Rogen will be launching his very own podcast on SiriusXM‘s Stitcher. The podcast is set to kick off later this year. Rogen will invite new guests each week to share at least one personal story, whether hilarious or haunting and bring it to life with sound editing. “Recording and editing these episodes has been a thrilling and rewarding experience,” said Rogen in a statement. “Bringing people’s stories to life in these sort of ‘audio documentaries’ has given me amazing insight into what makes up the most impactful moments in people’s lives and how they contextualize these moments.” There’s no title yet for the upcoming podcast, but it will likely have a quirky name as it will land on Stitcher’s comedy podcast network Earwolf, home to other podcasts like Office Ladies and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.