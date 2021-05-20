Eagle Financial Services : AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF ARTICLE I (Form 8-K)

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. SECTION 1.1. Annual Meeting. The annual meeting of the shareholders for the election of Directors and for the transaction of such other business as may properly come before the meeting shall be held on the third Tuesday in May of each and every year, or such other date as the Board of Directors (sometimes hereinafter referred to as the 'Board') may designate, at a time to be set by the Board. If that day is a legal holiday, the annual meeting shall be held on the next succeeding day that is not a legal holiday.