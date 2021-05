An increasing number of black fungus cases are being reported across India with deaths being reported in multiple states as the deadly Covid wave sweeps the country.There have been 10 reported deaths, eight in Maharashtra’s Thane and two in Madhya Pradesh, due to the fungal infection, but doctors say there could be more deaths tied to the infection.The cases of mucormycosis, a rare but dangerous fungal infection, have been reported in the Indian states of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha and several others.Mucormycosis can be caused by mucor moulds which are found in soil, plants, manure and...