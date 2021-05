I saw Tiny Beautiful Things first, and then twice, at The Public Theater in the East Village of New York City. I remember as I went to the second viewing, solidifying myself in advance for all those upcoming emotional waves that I knew would be crashing in around me. The writing, adapted to the stage by the incredibly gifted Nia Vardalos from the book Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugarby Cheryl Strayed, was the intoxicating source for that symptomatic large tight lump that would develop, most assuredly in my throat when watching this play. It couldn’t be helped, as the energy and the empathy entwined in the ordinary miraculousness of the play intense would find its place inside my very being. This third time around the living room, while watching the George Street Playhouse‘s filmed production of “Tiny Beautiful Things” streaming through May 23rd, the engagement was as solid as it was before. Tugging at my heart and healing my soul, well, almost as good and strong as I had experienced it before.