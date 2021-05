There are just a few weeks left of Fortnite Season 6. However, Epic Games continues to roll out updates and add new content. Recently, this has included Spire Quests, the debut of new exotic weapons, and more. The 16.40 update has switched up the weapon pool by placing the Dub in the vault. To replace it, an old weapon has been re-introduced but in a new, exotic form. The exotic Marksman Six Shooter has made its way into Fortnite. The gun has not been featured in the battle royale for a while, so longtime fans may recognize it. This is not the only weapon that has made a return. Not too long ago, the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle were unvaulted.