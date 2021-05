Over the past few years, hundreds of new electric vehicle companies have come into the market. And most of them are a tiny fraction of the size of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the clear leader in the space. But could the $560 billion company still be the best way to invest in electric vehicles? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on April 28, Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu, along with Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall, discuss some of Tesla's competitive advantages and whether it could still have upside potential.