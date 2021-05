Blockset by BRD adds new customers and previews white-labeled digital wallet offering. Blockset, the leading enterprise-grade digital asset platform from BRD, today announced an influx of new clients along with early access to its new Wallet-as-a-Service offering. This increase in demand reflects the blockchain industry’s rapid growth and aligns with Blockset’s evolving multi-chain platform capabilities for enterprise-class access to blockchain data, in addition to its wallet services. Blockset is now powering a wide range of companies, including the largest ATM networks and tier one banks for enterprise custody, such as SBI Holdings, CoinFlip, Welthee, CoinSwitch, Coinsquare, and Wyre.