newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Burst Into Books To Open Community Center And Bookstore Curated For Kids Of Color In Roseland

By Maxwell Evans
blockclubchicago.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleROSELAND — A Far South Side nonprofit is working to open a youth-focused space with a diverse bookstore and community garden for the start of the next school year. Burst Into Books, a nonprofit promoting youth literacy and creativity, is renovating the first floor of the building at 11001 S. Michigan Ave. in Roseland into a community center. The organization aims to open its doors to the public Sept. 1, founder and executive director Jurema Gorham said.

blockclubchicago.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Roseland#Bookstore#Race#Open Space#Free Space#Black Kids#Open Doors#Roseland#The Far South Side#Burst Into Books#Block Club Chicago#Community Garden#Workshops#Sundays#Illustrators#Neighborhood Residents#Michigan Ave#Online Programs#Literacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

Get Growing! Expo

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Has all that time at home over the last year got you thinking more about starting a garden? Whether you're working your way up to a green thumb or you're already a seasoned gardener, you'll find all sorts of tips and tricks at the multi-weekend Get Growing! Expo, which features a bounty of free classes, workshops and other educational events meant to help your garden (and plant knowledge) thrive. Swing by each weekend to learn about how to plant a veggie garden, build your own terrarium and more—plus, you can shop greenery from Plant Truck Chicago.
Naperville, ILnctv17.com

Frontier Kite Fly to Take Place June 6

The Naperville Park District’s Annual Frontier Kite Fly Festival, presented by The Branch, will take place Sunday, June 6 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The event returns this year after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Kite experts from Chicago Kite will bring a variety of kites of all shapes...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Drum show draws musicians, merchants to Kane County Fairgrounds

There’s a little drummer in almost everyone, said Rob Cook, host of a Chicago-area drum show for three decades. “There are people that are born drummers and don’t let it out,” said Cook, 70, of Michigan. The Kane County Fairgrounds hosted the 30th annual Chicago Drum Show this past Saturday...
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Chicago, ILabc11.com

Sushi To-Go: Master Chef Kaze Chan develops TOGO-makase during pandemic

CHICAGO -- Sushi-san is one of Chicagos premiere Japanese restaurants and home to the citys most esteemed master sushi chef, Kaze Chan. "Were thankful every day that we get to work with Master Chef Kaze-son," said Sushi-san partner Amarit Dulyapaibul. "You'd be hard-pressed to find a sushi restaurant in Chicago or a sushi chef in Chicago that hasn't been in some way informed or trained directly by Kaze."
Chicago, ILTime Out Global

“The Map of Now”

Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. Live out your own Choose Your Own Adventure book during this new interactive virtual festival, where audience members will get to create avatars and explore a retro game-themed digital map of Chicago that highlights the city's performing arts scene and history. Scroll your way through venues like Links Hall, Steppenwolf Theatre, the Harris Theater and the Logan Center and sit back for virtual performances from artists like BAPS, Chloe Johnston, Jeremy Owens and more.
Chicago, ILswiowanewssource.com

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Chicago's Beaches to Reopen for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago took a step toward a normal summer Monday as the city revealed its beaches will reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The more than two-dozen beaches along the Lake Michigan shoreline will reopen on May 28, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, said Mike Kelly, superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. The city's beaches were closed during the summer of 2020 in line with COVID-19 restrictions.
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago firefighters rescue pet bird stuck on ledge in the Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago firefighters attracted quite a crowd in the Loop Sunday afternoon when they rescued a pet bird. “There he goes,” one person could be heard saying. The bird was stuck on a window ledge on the second floor of the Railway Exchange Building, located in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Fire crews assisted with his rescue. “The citizen asked for a ladder and a crew member instead used a pole to assist getting the bird down,” Chicago fire shared on Twitter.
Chicago, ILurbanmatter.com

Where You Can Celebrate National Pizza Party Day in Chicago This Year

There’s an entire day dedicated to pizza parties? Like, c’mon. This is itching every single one of my elementary school sensibilities to the highest degree. May 21st in Chicago, some of the city’s most recognizable pizza spots are flexing their gabagool guns and boasting some of the best pizza pies they have to offer. Chicago is known as a pizza town, with signature deep dish pizza’s to tourists and the beautiful delicacy that is the square-cut tavern pie true Chicagoans brag about, there’s no shortage of good pizza in town. Here are some of the restaurants and bars around the city celebrating a little extra this year for National Pizza Party Day.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

City of Evanston Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...
Cook County, ILJournal & Topics

Organization Helps Seniors Maintain Independence

For the last three years, Schaumburg-based North West Housing Partnership (NWHP) has paved the way to independence for senior citizens 65 and up to “age in place” and remain in their homes. Through the Community Aging in Place, Advancing Better Living for Elders (CAPABLE) program, barriers that would otherwise prevent...