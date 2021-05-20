Burst Into Books To Open Community Center And Bookstore Curated For Kids Of Color In Roseland
ROSELAND — A Far South Side nonprofit is working to open a youth-focused space with a diverse bookstore and community garden for the start of the next school year. Burst Into Books, a nonprofit promoting youth literacy and creativity, is renovating the first floor of the building at 11001 S. Michigan Ave. in Roseland into a community center. The organization aims to open its doors to the public Sept. 1, founder and executive director Jurema Gorham said.blockclubchicago.org