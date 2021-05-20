Upscale Grady Hotel debuts in Downtown Louisville (PHOTOS)

ANGEL'S ENVY® to release limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Madeira Casks Ahead of Father's Day. This limited run of just 3,360 bottles is part of ANGEL’S ENVY’s Cellar Collection and is being released in celebration of Father’s Day; it will be available for public sale starting June 6 at ANGEL’S ENVY’s distillery and select retailers in KY, NY, CA, FL, TN, IL and TX. Beginning on May 21, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main Members can enter to win the chance to purchase the release for pickup at ANGEL’S ENVY’s distillery ahead of the public sale.