newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Upscale Grady Hotel debuts in Downtown Louisville (PHOTOS)

By Marty Finley
Posted by 
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The hotel, located in a historic building, will soon roll out a cocktail bar that will offer handcrafted beverages and small plates.

www.bizjournals.com
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Louisville#Cocktail Bar#Small Plates#Grady#Handcrafted Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Downtown Louisville nightclub Barbarella up for sale for $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Marty Finley) — A Downtown Louisville property on East Main Street, near Whiskey Row, is now up for grabs. Gant Hill & Associates LLC has listed the three-story building at 116 E.Main St. for sale at $2 million. The sale price breaks down to about $187.62 per square foot, according to the online sales listing.
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (5/17)

Donation-based | 6-7 p.m. This yoga session is for everyone. You’re encouraged to pay what you can, and afterward, if you want to stay for a pint — feel free. You must register online beforehand to attend. TUESDAY, May 18. Chill BAR Highlands. No cover | 7:30-10 p.m. You haven’t...
Wave 3

Cicadas emerge across WAVE Country after 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have heard the buzz: Cicadas are expected to return in a dozen states after a 17-year slumber in the ground. The arrival of Brood X cicadas has been a long-awaited event for some like the owner of IdleWild Butterfly Farm, entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey. “There ya...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Butchertown eyes post pandemic boost from stadium sell-out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eleven months after it first opened, Lynn Family Stadium is anticipating its first sellout. COVID-imposed crowd restrictions will be fully lifted when Lou City FC takes the field at home on June 12. The day is viewed as a source of relief by Butchertown businesses. “We...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Comedian Jeff Dunham bringing tour to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to the KFC Yum! Center as part of his new touring performances. Dunham, a ventriloquist known for his stand-up comedy, will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. His tour "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" travels throughout the U.S. this year.
Louisville, KYWave 3

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Louisville, KYPosted by
JC Phelps

Father's Day For The Bourbon Lover: Angel’s Envy Limited Edition Release

ANGEL'S ENVY® to release limited-edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished In Madeira Casks Ahead of Father's Day. This limited run of just 3,360 bottles is part of ANGEL’S ENVY’s Cellar Collection and is being released in celebration of Father’s Day; it will be available for public sale starting June 6 at ANGEL’S ENVY’s distillery and select retailers in KY, NY, CA, FL, TN, IL and TX. Beginning on May 21, ANGEL'S ENVY 500 Main Members can enter to win the chance to purchase the release for pickup at ANGEL’S ENVY’s distillery ahead of the public sale.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Mask wearing requirement lifted for Louisville Catholics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Roman Catholics in the Archdiocese of Louisville who have received the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can once again attend Mass with wearing a face covering or mask. In a letter to priests of the Archdiocese dated today, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said the update of...
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

Horizon Commercial Realty welcomes three new employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three new individuals have joined the Horizon Commercial Realty team. Gehefer graduated from the University of Kentucky with a bachelor of science in health sciences and a minor in health advocacy. Prior to joining Horizon Commercial Realty, she worked as a leasing consultant for a large property management firm and as a property manager for an apartment complex in Lexington. Gehefer will work with the property management team at HCR.
wdrb.com

Louisville native opens locally-sourced, farm-to-table restaurant downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is open in downtown Louisville focusing on locally-grown food. Daniel Passafiume, a St. Xavier High School and Hanover College graduate, opened "In Season" this spring on West Main Street in the historic Hubbuch & Co. building. He sources the majority of his ingredients...