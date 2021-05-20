Local Now Gets Additional News Programming from Scripps Stations
Local Now, the free streaming platform from Byron Allen’s Allen Media, has made a deal to add local news on 10 channels from E.W. Scripps Co.’s TV stations. “The addition of Scripps channels offers Local Now users access to the quality stations that they know and love - regardless of where they are viewing” said Michael Senzon, senior VP and general manager of Local Now. “Scripps’ focus on growing audiences and revenue in the free streaming space is smart and we’re happy to be in business with them.”www.nexttv.com