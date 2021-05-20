newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Austria: Weapons seized in raids on opponents of virus curbs

La Crosse Tribune
 17 hours ago

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities said Thursday they seized weapons and ammunition in raids on radical opponents of coronavirus restrictions. The interior ministry said that the investigation stemmed from a Telegram chat group in which people discussed things such as building Molotov cocktails and bombs or buying weapons, the Austria Press Agency reported. They allegedly talked about using firebombs against police officers.

lacrossetribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Police Raids#Terrorist Groups#Handguns#Police Violence#Ap#The Interior Ministry#The Austria Press Agency#European#The Associated Press#Weapons#Austrian Authorities#Ammunition#Arrests#Coronavirus Restrictions#Austrian Media#Vienna#Radical Opponents#Berlin#Searches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Prosecutor Seeks Lengthy Prison Terms For Deadly Siberian Mall Fire

KEMEROVO, Russia -- The prosecutor in the high-profile case of a deadly mall fire in 2018 in Siberia has asked a court to sentence eight defendants to prison terms between five years and 14 1/2 years. Prosecutor Aleksandr Korobeinikov asked the Zavodskoi district court in the city of Kemerovo on...
MilitaryBBC

UK troops seize IS weapons in Mali operation

AK47 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition are among a cache of suspected Islamic State weapons that have been seized by UK troops in Mali. Around 100 soldiers took part in efforts to retrieve the weapons in a village close to the border with Niger, where the Ministry of Defence said locals were being threatened.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Couple Arrested in Germany for Selling Newborn Babies on Black Market: Police

A 58-year-old man and his 51-year-old wife were arrested by German police for allegedly being part of an international baby-selling operation, CNN reported on Monday. The couple, who are both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested last week in Neunkirchen, near the French border. Authorities believe the pair, whose identities have not been made public, transported at least eight pregnant women from Bulgaria to Greece. After the babies were delivered and the mothers paid, police say the two gave the newborns to members of an organized crime ring for resale.
Arkansas StateWREG

Arkansas crime unit arrests two, seizes weapons and drugs during raid

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. – Two men are facing charges after Blytheville’s street crimes unit seized weapons and drugs during a multi-agency raid. Sergeant John Caruthers with the Blytheville Police Department’s street crimes unit says intel led officers and drug task force agents to an apartment on North First Street with a search warrant in hand.
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

At Least Seven Dead In Russia School Shooting

At least seven people were killed Tuesday, most of them children, in a shooting at a high school in the central Russian city of Kazan, officials and news agency reports said. Officials said at least one gunman had been involved and detained, though there were unconfirmed reports of two attackers including one who had been killed.
Europehurriyetdailynews.com

German court sentences five to prison for PKK membership

A German court sentenced five defendants up to four years and three months in prison on April 30 for being members of the PKK terror organization. The Higher Regional Court in Stuttgart said Veysel S. was sentenced to four years and three months, Agit K. to four years, Ozkan T. received three years, Evrim A. and Cihan A. to one-and-a-half years for being members of the terror group that is involved in kidnapping and abducting.
Violent Crimesvestnikkavkaza.net

Eleven killed in Russia's Kazan school shooting

Two unknown perpetrators opened fire at a school in Russia's Kazan, a source in the law enforcement said. "Nine people died, including eight children and a teacher," the source said. At least 32 people were injured, they are being taken to hospitals, a source in the republic’s Ministry of Education...
Law Enforcementthechronicle-online.com

Street crimes unit seizes prohibited weapon, illegal drugs

Brantford police seized a prohibited weapon, illegal drugs and charged four people following a search of a Murray Street home on Saturday. Approximately 4.7 grams of suspected fentanyl with a street value of about $1,175, approximately 3.9 grams of suspected mathamphetaine with a street value of about $585 as well as prohibited firearm with ammunition were found, police said Monday.
WorldInternational Business Times

Indonesia Police Seize Meth Worth $82 Million, Arrest 17

Indonesian police said Wednesday they have smashed a drug smuggling ring that moved 2.5 tons of methamphetamine into the country from Afghanistan, a haul worth about $82 million. One Indonesian suspect was shot dead while 17 others including a Nigerian were arrested during a series of police raids in Sumatra's...
Militarymarinelink.com

US Navy Seizes Weapons Shipment from Dhow in the Arabian Sea

Thousands of illicit weapons interdicted by the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) from a stateless dhow in international waters of the North Arabian Sea, May 8, 2021. (Photo: U.S. Navy) The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet said its guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) seized an illicit shipment of weapons...
Militaryfox29.com

US Navy seizes massive cache of illegal weapons likely bound for Yemen

The U.S. Navy said it seized a massive cache of illicit weapons, including thousands of assault weapons, machine guns and sniper rifles, from a stateless vessel sailing in international waters of the northern Arabian Sea. The arms were apparently bound for Yemen to support the country's Houthi rebels, according to the Associated Press.
Religionmoderntokyotimes.com

Sunni Islamists in mosque attack in Afghanistan: Imam killed

Sunni Islamists in mosque attack in Afghanistan: Imam killed. Another brutal Sunni Islamist terrorist attack killed at least 12 people inside a mosque in Afghanistan. Of course, violence in recent decades in Afghanistan is nothing new. However, it highlights the fear that persists in Afghanistan because soon government forces will be at the mercy of various Sunni Islamist forces when America pulls its military troops out.
Militarynavy.mil

USS Monterey Seizes Illicit Weapons in the North Arabian Sea

USS Monterey and its embarked U.S. Coast Guard Advanced Interdiction Team (AIT) discovered the illicit cargo during a routine flag verification boarding conducted in international water in accordance with customary international law. The cache of weapons included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault...
WorldThe Independent

Turkey is treating lawyers like terrorists and throwing them in prison

A — s a 28-year-old law student and lawyer-in-training, Can Memis visitedIstanbul’s main courthouse nearly every day. There, at the gigantic circular Caglayan judicial complex that is a veritable city within a city, he filed paperwork, assisted senior lawyers with cases, or just milled around with other trainees and lawyers.