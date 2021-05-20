Xbox is ready to start playing dirty
A few years ago, Microsoft picked up Square Enix's Rise of the Tomb Raider, as a timed exclusive. The backlash was palpable. Scores of fans across social media and certain forums decried Microsoft, as well as major outlets and journalists. For fans on other platforms, naturally, it made sense to be angry — the continuation of the story they had become invested in wasn't coming to their preferred console of choice. This Kotaku piece from 2014 summarizes the outrage, moralizing the decision as "hurting gamers."www.windowscentral.com