Hertha Berlin and Freiburg meet on Thursday in Berlin in a postponed Bundesliga match which means a lot for the home team. The German Old Lady sits 17th, at a place that leads directly to the lower tier. Currently, they are three points below the safe zone, and hopefully, they will reach both Arminia Bielefeld and Werder following this event. Meanwhile, Freiburg is ninth, exactly at the middle of the standings, with 41 points, not being able to go up or down too much.