Presidential Election

Biden signs bill to counter spike in anti-Asian hate crime

By Associated Press
KFVS12
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism. Biden lavished praise on Democrats and Republicans for...

www.kfvs12.com
