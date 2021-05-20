newsbreak-logo
Marengo, IL

10 years in prison for man charged with delivering large amount of cocaine, child endangerment in Marengo

By Sam Borcia
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
 10 hours ago
A Schaumburg man who was charged with selling a large quantity of cocaine in Marengo while two children were inside his car has been sentenced to ten years in prison. Nyco T. Jackson, 24, of the 500 block of North Braintree Drive in Schaumburg, was indicted on three counts of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, three counts of unlawful possession of cocaine and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.

