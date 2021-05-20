newsbreak-logo
‘Unspeakable, Hideous’: German Parliamentarians Call for Tougher Measures Against Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstrations

By Ben Cohen
algemeiner.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePoliticians of all stripes called for tougher measures against rising antisemitism during a Wednesday night debate in the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament. The packed chamber, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, also heard appeals to de-escalate the current round of fighting between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of...

