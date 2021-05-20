‘Unspeakable, Hideous’: German Parliamentarians Call for Tougher Measures Against Antisemitic ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstrations

Stop me if you’re heard this one before. The last week has seen an escalation in violence by Israel against the people of Gaza, an area that should constitute the state of Palestine but is instead an open-air prison subject to apartheid conditions imposed by the fascist Israeli government. What started as a protest last week against the forced evictions of Palestinian residents in East Jerusalem by Jewish settlers has since escalated into a full-on Israeli bombing campaign against Gaza. At least 145 people, including 41 children, have been murdered by Israeli missiles, funded in part by allies like the United States.