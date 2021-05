With two rounds to go, Bayern Munich still didn’t secure the Bundesliga title, but they have a chance of doing the same against Borussia Monchengladbach. There isn’t a better way of celebrating their ninth-consecutive championship trophy than against one of the big rivals. However, the fierce rivalry between these two teams will be a massive motive for Monch, who, by the way, wants to reach the Europa League as well. They are four points behind Leverkusen, with solid prospects of erasing that gap. As for Bayern, with three points on Saturday, they are the new (old) German champions.