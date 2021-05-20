Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Gaza Conflict, Says Both Israelis and Palestinians Deserve to Live in Peace
Kim Kardashian on Wednesday voiced her opinion on the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The reality TV star and entrepreneur reposted on her Instagram Stories a quote about both Israelis and Palestinians deserving to live in peace. The message said: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and safety. Anyone trying to convince you that one must come at the expense of the other does not support human rights for all humans.”www.algemeiner.com