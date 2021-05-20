newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Gaza Conflict, Says Both Israelis and Palestinians Deserve to Live in Peace

By Shiryn Ghermezian
algemeiner.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian on Wednesday voiced her opinion on the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The reality TV star and entrepreneur reposted on her Instagram Stories a quote about both Israelis and Palestinians deserving to live in peace. The message said: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but both Israelis and Palestinians deserve to live in peace and safety. Anyone trying to convince you that one must come at the expense of the other does not support human rights for all humans.”

www.algemeiner.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Kim And Kanye#Israelis#Hamas#Instagram Stories#Twitter#Shabbat#Kkw Beauty#Gaza Conflict#Gaza Strip#Militants#Rocket Attacks#Reality Tv#Husband#Daughter#Message#Opinion#Peace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Middle Eastkdal610.com

EU urges Israelis and Palestinians to prevent broader conflict

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Wednesday called for an immediate end to violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories that has killed more than 50 people since Monday. “Everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict, which will, first and foremost, affect the...
Middle EastWashington Post

How a Jerusalem neighborhood reignited the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

JERUSALEM — Israelis and Palestinians are bracing for an escalation in violence not seen here in years, as an incendiary land dispute is waged both in the Israeli Supreme Court and on the streets of an East Jerusalem neighborhood. The feud unfurling in the mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah,...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia urges 'quartet' meet on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that a meeting of four international mediators for resolving the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict is urgently required. Israel said it killed 16 members of the Hamas armed wing in Gaza in a barrage on Wednesday. At least 56 people have been killed in...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Compromise Required to Settle Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

NEW YORK — The Israeli-Palestinian conflict will never be settled through violence. Both sides must wake up and decide whether to chart a new path leading to a mutually gratifying peace or continue a self-consuming conflict that leaves nothing but equally shattered people living in constant horror and fear. The...
Beauty & Fashionrexweyler.com

Kim Throws Major Shade At Khloe’s New Dior Outfit On IG

After seeing Khloe’s new Dior outfit and shoes, the fashion mogul Kim couldn’t resist leaving a savage comment on her sister’s new picture. Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers are shocked to see Kim Kardashian indirectly criticizing her sister Khloe Kardashian’s new outfit on Instagram. There’s a symbiotic relationship between the world of fashion and the cast members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every Kardashian-Jenner sister is responsible for building countless fashion trends throughout the past 15 years. On the top of that list is the SKIMS founder Kim. She has not only influenced people to opt for certain styles but has also built a business out of it.
Middle Eastgzeromedia.com

Netanyahu and Hamas both won, Israelis and Palestinians lost

Hi, everybody. Ian Bremmer here. And I thought I'd talk a little bit today about the latest in Israel, Palestine. It's obviously been driving headlines all week. And of course, on social media, there's no topic that we all get along and agree with each other more than Israel, Palestine. It's an easy one to take on. Yeah, I know I'm completely full of crap on that. But I thought I would give you some sense of what I think is actually happening where we're going. So first point, massive fight, big conflict between Hamas in Gaza and the Israeli defense forces. Not only that, but also more violence and a lot of violence breaking out between Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews. Extremists on both sides taking to the streets and fairly indiscriminate violence, in this case, worst since 2014.
FIFAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

What celebrities are saying about the Israel-Gaza violence

(JTA) Gal Gadot might have decided for a while to steer clear of current events after drawing criticism for her rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” during the height of the COVID pandemic. But the Israeli movie star was so moved by the deepening conflict in her country that she posted a message to her 53 million Instagram followers on May 12.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Judith Miller: Israel-Palestinian conflict – why violence has real consequences for Israel's Arabs, Hamas

When Middle Eastern summer heat coincided earlier this week with Muslim holy days and a long-simmering property dispute in Jerusalem, the result was predictably explosive. So far, dozens of Palestinians and six Israelis have died in the exchange of the rockets fired at Israeli civilians by Hamas from Gaza and Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on Gazan military targets. But there are unprecedented aspects to the latest round of violence, the worst in seven years, that deeply trouble Israelis.
WorldComplex

Rihanna Shares Statement on Israel-Palestine Conflict: ‘This Cycle Needs to Be Broken’

Rihanna is the latest public figure to speak out in response to the recent Israel-Palestine escalation. “My heart is breaking with the violence I’m seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine!” Rihanna wrote. “I can’t bare [sic] to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children! There needs to be some kind of resolve! We are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetuated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!”
Middle Eastdavisvanguard.org

Student Opinion: The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: There Will Be No Winners

This week, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict boiled over again, escalating into the familiar pattern of tit-for-tat retaliation between Hamas rocket fire and Israeli airstrikes. The spark was lit by a real estate dispute between Jewish Israelis and Palestinians in East Jerusalem, subsequent protests at the al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City and the Israeli response.
U.S. Politicswortfm.org

Split Show: Pandemic Updates and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The CDC’s announcement yesterday that vaccinated individuals can go unmasked in most situations took many by surprise. First up today, we discuss that and other pandemic news with Dr. Peter J. Hotez, author of Preventing the Next Pandemic. Then, we’re joined by Mazin Qumsiyeh in Bethlehem and Refaat Alareer in...
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.