Do Americans Really Drink Soda For Breakfast?

If you've ordered any fast-food breakfast combo meals lately, you may have been amused to note that not only can you choose from coffee, juice, or milk as your beverage, but you're also likely to have the option to select a soda instead. Is soda for breakfast really a thing now? Whether you're in the "Coke is the only way to start the day" camp or you're "Team Coffee all the way," you may be wondering how many people are starting their day with something sweet and fizzy rather than hot and bitter.