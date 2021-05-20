Joe-Nut Fridays ☕️🍩

If you’ve been craving fresh-made gyros, tacos, barbecue, hot dogs, donuts, pierogies, pizza, ice cream, and more of your favorite local street foods, we have good news for you! Volume One’s Food Truck Friday is back for its third season, bringing more than a dozen mouthwateringly good food trucks to the south side of Phoenix Park on the first Fridays of the month. From 11am-7pm, enjoy foods from up to 10 different food trucks at a time, offering the perfect chance to take a break from the daily grind, grab some grub, and take in some summer sun. Food trucks slated for this summer include Smokestream Street Food Legends, Holy Donuts, The Hubb, Dhimiters Gyros, iPierogi, Davis Dogs, Live Great Food, Guac & Roll, Fire Truck Pizza, Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, Olson’s Ice Cream, and more. Food Truck Friday will be on June 4, July 9, Aug. 6, and Sept. 3. Be sure to spread out at the park and mask up while waiting in line! Check out more online at VolumeOne.org/FoodTruckFriday.