Do These Food Combos Actually Go Together like PB&J?

10NEWS
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you combine foods that aren't supposed to go together, but swear it's delicious? Looks like lots of Americans are digging weird food combinations, according to a new study from SPAM. Buzz60 has more.

www.wtsp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combos#Spam#Americans#Food Drink#Buzz60#Weird Food Combinations#Foods#Spam
Food & Drinks1069morefm.com

The Top Snack Foods That Taste Better When Paired Together

A lot of snack foods are fine on their own. But can you name one that’s a whole lot better when paired with ANOTHER snack?. Someone asked people to name the top snacks that are better as a team than they are on their own. And get ready to hear the word “chocolate” a lot. Here are the top ten:
WorkoutsLifehacker

Can I Learn to Actually Like Running in a Month?

This year, Lifehacker’s senior health editor, Beth Skwarecki, opened up her regular “Lifehacker Fitness Challenge” to the entire staff. We could each pick a month, she said, and tackle a personal fitness goal, bringing our readers along on our journey to physical and mental improvement. In the brainstorming meeting we had on the topic, I said a thing I may live to regret: “I’ve always wanted to like to run.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

People are eating rancid meat to try and get high in disgusting new food trend

Far be it from us to tell you not to read our stories but don’t read this. It’s disgusting.People are eating raw, rotting meat, claiming that it makes them high.As per the dark corners of the internet, ‘high meat’ eaters report feelings of euphoria after consuming meat that has been left to rot for months, or even years.Breakfast for winners:Raw heavy cream, fruit, honey.Leftover raw ground beef with raw eggs. pic.twitter.com/jGl4eroRSp— Lord Shepherd Tulips de’ Medici (@aristopurp) April 12, 2021Are you still reading?Speaking to Vice, YouTuber KasumiKriss said she wouldn’t describe the meat as rotten, but as “fermented”, in...
Food & Drinks1057kokz.com

REAL disgusting candy you CAN buy!

If you have kids who like to talk about poo, boogers and snot, they are probably the main demo for these, very real, candies:. Liquid candy that comes oozing out from body parts like a zombie ear that squishes out lemon flavored ear-wax, or poo-colored cotton candy, or Watermelon, Grape, Blue Raspberry Sour Powder in a toilet with a candy lollipop plunger, or REAL farm raised ants in Blueberry, Apple, Banana and Watermelon lollipops, and Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy, even baby diapers filled with delicious “turdles”, or how about candy “scabs” (“Don’t pick at ’em! Eat ’em!”), or sour liquid urine samples, and peppermint Cat Butt Gum, or BBQ flavored Larvettes.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Never Cook Canned Food This Way

With campfire season kicking into full swing, let's prevent any major hiccups before they happen: If you want your campsite or backyard to stay spotless for s'mores, you may want to skip cooking canned food over the flame. It's a summer tradition for many, and for good reason — the...
Science947wls.com

Many people hate leftovers and here’s why…

Love or hate leftovers, science finds there are many reasons for your preference…. Florida International University researchers say a person’s economic situation may play a huge role in their approach to leftovers—for some eating them is a necessity, while others are economically stable enough to afford to eat other foods and throw away leftovers. Researchers from Michigan State University found that anxiety over food safety may be another factor, as it’s closely linked to anxiety about spending or wasting money on food.
Food & DrinksThe Takeout

Why you should keep a stock bag in your freezer

Packaged stock is never as good as the homemade kind, but even though I know this, I rarely have quarts of fresh stock in my kitchen. Things might be different if I cooked with stock every day, because I would never have to worry about it languishing and spoiling in the back of my fridge. I could package it into quart containers and keep it in my freezer, but that would mean less room for ice cream. I could also, theoretically, can my own stock for long-term storage in my nonexistent pantry, just as I could also theoretically milk my own cows or mill my own grain. It just isn’t going to happen.
Food & Drinksmyrecipes.com

This Secret Trick Makes Fool-Proof Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is either something you have always made, or never make. People who have always made fried chicken usually learned from a parent or grandparent or other close family, often starting with secrets like spice rubs, brines, soaks, and frying techniques, sensing by color or smell the moment the chicken is perfectly finished. There is often a pan or pot reserved just for the frying of chicken, and lots and lots of hot oil.
Food & DrinksBon Appétit

How to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs That Are Actually Easy to Peel

Why can't all hard-boiled eggs be easy-peel hard-boiled eggs? For a food that so simple to make (eggs + water), boiled eggs can be utterly infuriating—especially when it comes to the peeling. You've been there: All that's standing between you and egg korma (or egg salad) is a bunch of just-boiled eggs and yet it's taking you 15 minutes to peel each one and you're removing huge gashes of white with every tiny shard of stubborn shell. It's enough to drive you mad, even if you aren't very, very hungry.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Refrigerate Bell Peppers. Here's Why

Bell peppers are the crunchy, sweet fruit we can't get enough of. Whether you're a fan of the green, orange, yellow, or red variety, bell peppers can add that extra bit of texture and sweetness to many a dish. In the fall we love the comfort and heartiness of a stuffed bell pepper, or we roast them and add them to a pasta or chicken dish. When spring and summer roll around, they're perfect for salads and your favorite fajitas recipe. Bell peppers are simply delicious, and if that weren't enough, they're also full of nutritional goodness. Per Healthline, a bell pepper can provide up to 129% of your daily vitamin C.
Food & DrinksIFLScience

Some People Are Eating Raw, Rotten "High Meat" Left To Decompose For Months

If you’ve never heard of "high meat", count yourself lucky. A ridiculous diet trend that is being pushed by (you guessed it) some internet users, high meat is defined as any meat that has been left to decompose. Most people would then proceed to throw the rotting meat away, but some believe that this is the perfect point to chow down. That’s right, some people are eating full-on rotten meat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What The Twist Tie Colors On Bread Really Mean

Making homemade bread became a popular hobby for many people over the last year — so much so that it caused a shortage of flour and yeast. However, if you now find yourself lacking the time to bake up a few loaves for your morning toast, or are simply over the fad, there's an aisle full of it at your local grocery store, or even your closest Dollar Tree, to choose from. The shelves are piled high with several varieties of bread from white to whole wheat, rye to pumpernickel, and even gluten-free, most of which are sealed tight for freshness in plastic bags.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Do This To Keep Your Bananas From Browning Quickly

You buy a large bunch of bananas with the best intentions of enjoying them every day. You manage to have just one or two at the peak of perfect yellow ripeness. The next time you look, they're all a yucky shade of brown. You already have a freezer full of black bananas for when you finally get around to making banana bread, so you sadly toss that bunch out in the trash or compost. Turns out, you may be storing your bananas wrong.
RecipesEater

This Crumb Cake Recipe Is a Sweet, Salty Ode to the PB&J Sandwich

This is the first official installment of For Goodness Cake, a monthly cake column from pastry chef Joy Cho. Each month we’ll give you a recipe for cake that is not only relatively easy to make but also rewarding and comforting. Because cake, we firmly believe, isn’t just for special occasions — it’s for celebrating the sweetness that can be found in every day life.