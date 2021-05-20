Do These Food Combos Actually Go Together like PB&J?

Packaged stock is never as good as the homemade kind, but even though I know this, I rarely have quarts of fresh stock in my kitchen. Things might be different if I cooked with stock every day, because I would never have to worry about it languishing and spoiling in the back of my fridge. I could package it into quart containers and keep it in my freezer, but that would mean less room for ice cream. I could also, theoretically, can my own stock for long-term storage in my nonexistent pantry, just as I could also theoretically milk my own cows or mill my own grain. It just isn’t going to happen.